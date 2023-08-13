She said she feared her parents’ reaction to her hair as they believe such a colour is “weird”.

The unnamed university student said she had always chosen ordinary and inconspicuous colours when dyeing her hair, so she was shocked to see it after it was “accidentally” dyed light purple at a salon.

In the August 4 video posted on Douyin by a young woman, known as @woyaochifanlea, from southern China’s Guangdong province, she told her mother in tears: “I don’t care how other people look at me, but you can’t look at me this way.”

A filmed exchange between a young Chinese woman and her mother, who said she looked like a “prostitute” with dyed purple hair, has resonated with many online.

When she went home, her mother judged her hair as expected and claimed that other people would think she was a “prostitute”.

The woman said she dyed her hair and harmed no one and could not understand why people were upset. Photo: Weibo

The woman said she was not upset by her mother’s small-minded criticism, but she was saddened that her thinking that was chained to outdated feudal social norms.

She said her mother had always seemed open-minded and respectful, which gave her the illusion that she was “a happy child” until the exchange over her hair woke her up.

“I was scared of my parents’ reaction, and my mother was scared of other people’s judgment,” the young woman wrote in her post.

“But why are you scared by me dyeing my hair with my favourite colour and harming no one else?”

“Prostitute, gangster, improper, flirtatious – isn’t it unfair labelling a woman with these words only because of her hair? Why can men go out on the street bare to the waist, but women are called ‘prostitutes’ for wearing camisoles?” she asked in the video.

“I don’t want to live in the gaze of others.”

She said she posted the video not to draw criticism of her mother but to tell other women to have the courage to be themselves and to ignore other people’s “narrow-minded judgments”.

Hair dye and colours that stand out from the ordinary are still frowned upon in some sections of mainland Chinese society. Photo: Shutterstock

“Flowers have a variety of colours, and women should not have only one kind of look,” she said.

Her post has received more than 650,000 likes and 90,000 comments online in support of her.

“Other people will only say, ‘Your hair is so beautiful. How did you dye it?’” one person said in encouragement.

“When will such conservative and narrow-minded thoughts from the old society disappear?” added another commenter.

“Her mother can say it is unhealthy to dye her hair, but calling her a ‘prostitute’ is too much,” said a third.

Chinese athlete Wu Yanni, who won silver in the 100m women’s hurdles at the World University Games this month, was called a “bad girl” after offending some people on mainland social media because of a crown tattoo on her arm.

She pushed back against the criticism by saying: “I am confident in myself. I don't wear that tattoo for nothing.”