Some said the comfortable design of men’s clothes can prevent wardrobe malfunctions and liberate them from worrying about gaining weight. Photo: SCMP composite/Weixin
‘Old man style’ trend sees young women in China seek comfort over style with oversized men’s clothes to avoid body-shaming
- Many Chinese women are saying no to what they see as body-shaming sizing of women’s clothes and turning to oversized menswear
- One woman says an XL size camisole top she recently bought online would only have ‘fitted the 3-year-old me’ in revealing anecdote
