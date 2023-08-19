Some said the comfortable design of men’s clothes can prevent wardrobe malfunctions and liberate them from worrying about gaining weight. Photo: SCMP composite/Weixin
‘Old man style’ trend sees young women in China seek comfort over style with oversized men’s clothes to avoid body-shaming

  • Many Chinese women are saying no to what they see as body-shaming sizing of women’s clothes and turning to oversized menswear
  • One woman says an XL size camisole top she recently bought online would only have ‘fitted the 3-year-old me’ in revealing anecdote

Fran Lu
Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 19 Aug, 2023

