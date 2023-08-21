A growing number of new mothers in Australia are forking out big money for luxury, traditional Chinese-style after-birth care, sparking much interest on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
A growing number of new mothers in Australia are forking out big money for luxury, traditional Chinese-style after-birth care, sparking much interest on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

Doing it in style: luxury US$32,000 Chinese after-birth care booms in Australia taking post-partum replenishment of mothers to new level

  • Increasing numbers of new mums in Australia are opting for pricey five-star care in immediate period after giving birth
  • Luxury month-long service based on Chinese tradition includes personal round-the-clock carer, sumptuous meals and baby care

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 6:09pm, 21 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A growing number of new mothers in Australia are forking out big money for luxury, traditional Chinese-style after-birth care, sparking much interest on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
A growing number of new mothers in Australia are forking out big money for luxury, traditional Chinese-style after-birth care, sparking much interest on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE