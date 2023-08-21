A growing number of new mothers in Australia are forking out big money for luxury, traditional Chinese-style after-birth care, sparking much interest on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
Doing it in style: luxury US$32,000 Chinese after-birth care booms in Australia taking post-partum replenishment of mothers to new level
- Increasing numbers of new mums in Australia are opting for pricey five-star care in immediate period after giving birth
- Luxury month-long service based on Chinese tradition includes personal round-the-clock carer, sumptuous meals and baby care
