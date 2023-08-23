Young people on mainland social media have hit back at a love and marriage expert in China who claims that not getting married means you will lead an “imperfect” life. Photo: SCMP composite
Young Chinese hit back at love and marriage expert who describes single life as ‘imperfect’, saying ‘we don’t need to experience everything’

  • Relationship guru sparks fierce online response by saying single people cannot experience giving or receiving love
  • Controversial comments come as marriage rates in China plunge to all-time lows with changing attitudes among young

Fran Lu
Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:19pm, 23 Aug, 2023

