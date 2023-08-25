A new and evolving marriage norm is emerging in China in which there is no bride price and an agreement is made to have two children, each taking the surname of a different parent. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock
‘Two-headed marriages’ in China abandon bride prices, dowries and children taking name of father as tradition ditched for modern practicality
- New approach to marriage seeks gender equality and commitment to have two children
- Traditions like bride prices, dowries, children taking surname of father and the ‘domesticated’ women are also being abandoned
