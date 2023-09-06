The unidentified person who raised concerns about the controversial content said: “Is your school seriously using rumours to teach misogyny to the next generation?”

They included statements such as “girls resorting to ‘naked loans’ to attend concerts” and “blaming women for the decline in newborns”.

The controversy erupted on August 27 when sections of the material from Xinyang Second Senior High School in Henan province in central China were shared on Weibo.

A secondary school in China has faced a fierce online backlash for including fake news and promoting gender discrimination in its teaching materials.

The question appeared in an accompanying post on mainland social media platform Weibo.

The material claims that “modern” women have caused China’s low birth rates by rejecting traditional Chinese values, being selfish and having an obsession with Western consumerism. Photo: Shutterstock

The material centres around the theme of “the Xian concert incident should raise our high alert and cause reflection” and discusses the phenomenon of concert tickets being scalped at exorbitant prices.

“Concert ticket prices soared from thousands and tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands and even millions of yuan due to scalpers. Many girls resort to ‘naked loans’ and engage in prostitution to attend these exorbitant concerts. They even spend money meant for medical treatment and marriage on these concert tickets,” claimed one passage.

The material also claimed that the significant decline in China’s birth rate was directly attributable to “modern” women.

“Women today often prioritise enjoyment and overlook their own circumstances. When it comes to marriage, they make excessive demands on men.

“Despite earning a monthly salary of only 3,200 yuan (US$440), they insist that men should own a car and a house,” the material stated.

“This generation of girls has issues with their own ideology. They’ve lost their faith, are completely self-centred, have empty minds and numb thoughts.

“They are entirely corroded by Western culture, forsaking the rich traditions of China’s 5,000 years and plunging into the quagmire of Western-guided consumerism,” it went on.

However, it was quickly pointed out by people online that claims in the material presented as factual were taken from false reports.

For instance, on August 23, China’s Cybersecurity Bureau from the Ministry of Public Security exposed claims widely reported by the media, such as “scalpers reselling Xian concert tickets for up to two million yuan (US$275,000)” as unfounded rumours.

The claim that young female fans of pop groups were exchanging their virginity for concert tickets was also debunked by the Shaanxi police on August 18.

Online reaction to the material has been critical of the misogynistic and negative gender stereotypes it contained and the use of false news and rumours. Photo: Shutterstock

When media outlet The Paper contacted the secondary school, staff claimed they were unaware of the material circulating online.

The education authorities announced after the excerpts appeared that the matter had been addressed and would be dealt with through official channels.

“This has already been handled, and it is being reported to our city’s Cyberspace Administration, which will release an official statement soon,” the head of the Xinyang Education Bureau told The Paper.

The material has caused anger on mainland social media, with many condemning it for promoting misogyny and using rumours to influence students.

“Who will be held accountable for this? What is the intention behind incorporating unverified rumours into educational materials? How will this be addressed? Should the teacher be held accountable for spreading rumours?” asked one commenter on Weibo.

Another online observer said: “This is the deliberate selection of anti-women topics, including personal biases, and is teaching gender discrimination to students whose values have not yet fully formed.”