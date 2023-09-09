Behaviour deemed “unconventional” can see young women face criticism and even bullying.

These include obedience to parents, conforming to a “good girl” image and an expectation they will marry by a particular age.

East Asian culture often demands that girls conform to expectations that involve specific life paths, rigid beauty standards, and traditional gender roles.

Young women in China who self-identify as “Hair Dyeing Disciples”, or ran men nu hai, to express themselves and reclaim control over their bodies by dying their hair have attracted attention online.

The source of her bullies’ anger was her dyed pink hair, which they used to label her a “prostitute” or “nightclub girl”.

Her death sparked an outpouring of online support and a collective resolve among young women to unite and fight back against gender bias and sexism.

One way in which they have reclaimed autonomy and control over their bodies has been through their choice of hair colour, both as a form of protest and a statement of identity.

Under the banner: “Being hair dyeing disciples, let us have the courage to be ourselves,” China’s ran men nu hai have been sharing their experiences.

23-year-old Zheng Linghua killed herself after months of online abuse about her pink hair. Photo: Weibo

For these disciples, hair colour is a form of protest.

Some even say that their vibrant hair gives them an invisible aura, enabling them to confront the world with new-found confidence.

Panpan, who works at a securities company, dyed her hair red when she turned 25, to signify her rebellion against a conservative family.

Since childhood, her preference for skirts and camisoles was relentlessly mocked by her parents, who likened her attire to that of a “prostitute”.

Her life was also rigorously regimented, marked by a strict routine of work and arranged dates.

However, at 25, she moved out of her parents’ home, got her own place and dyed her hair.

Coloured hair has been socially acceptable in the West for decades but women in Asia face sexual stereotyping and slurs. Photo: Shutterstock

She told New Weekly that her parents’ rules and expectations had weighed her down.

Another woman, Liya, chose to dye her hair after the end of a long-term relationship with a wealthy man, who treated her lavishly, supported her financially but made her feel like a trophy.

With her pretty face, slender figure and lustrous long hair, Liya embodied the conventional ideal of female beauty in China.

Her ex-boyfriend provided her with prepaid salon cards, gifts and a monthly allowance to ensure she maintained her looks.

However, her pampered life was upended when her boyfriend ended the relationship after he met another woman who also met this idealised standard of beauty.

Liya cut her long hair to shoulder length and dyed it a sparkling platinum blonde. She also found a job at a social media company and saved to fund postgraduate study abroad.

She told New Weekly: “In the past, many girls in university used to dye their hair in vibrant colours. I was always too afraid to do it back then because I thought my black hair was beautiful, and my boyfriend liked it too.

“Now it feels like I’ve gone back to my college life, free from constraints, with endless possibilities for the future.”

One online observer said: “You can dye it any colour or become any version of yourself that you like.”

“Pink is the colour of freedom,” said another.

