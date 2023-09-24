“Girls who braid their hair nicely, wear jewellery, and dress in their own preferred clothes are being accused of seducing young people in society and male classmates,” the complainant wrote.

The complaint alleged well-groomed female students had been unfairly accused of trying to seduce male classmates.

The controversy first came to light on September 8 when a formal complaint was lodged on the Government Affairs online platform of Hunan province, citing the “feudal thoughts” of the vice-principal of Zhongfang County Vocational School in Huaihua in southern China’s Hunan province.

A Chinese school vice-principal has faced a stormy online backlash for accusing girls who wear jewellery and have nicely done hair of trying to seduce men.

“Why can’t these issues be addressed in proper communications?” the complaint went on. “Why publicly blame the girls for seducing men?”

The controversy illustrates the culture of China’s traditional education system, where girls who enjoy changing their appearance by dyeing their hair, wearing jewellery, or deviating from the school uniform, may be perceived as less dedicated to their studies or even pursuing early romance.

In China, there is no law regulating how people should dress but women are expected to exhibit modesty and avoid unwanted attention. Photo: Getty Images

Many schools in China enforce strict dress codes, including mandating female students to keep their hair short to try and ensure they focus on their studies.

The complaint also shed light on other unresolved issues in the Zhongfang vocational school, such as the theft of clothing in the dormitories, disruptions in shower facilities, and meal plan problems.

“The vice-principal has time to oversee what female students wear, but it would be more beneficial to focus on finding a solid solution to the students’ accommodation issues,” the complainant wrote.

The Zhongfang County Education Bureau said teachers were adhering to the school’s code of conduct, which prohibits jewellery and dyed or permed hair.

“However, we have instructed the relevant teachers to exercise caution and sensitivity in their approach when conducting educational work,” the bureau said online.

Young people believe in expressing themselves through fashion to help them create an individualised look that speaks to their personality, personal interests and beliefs. Photo: Shutterstock

The controversy ignited a wave of criticism from Chinese online observers.

“I can’t believe such ideas still persist in today’s day and age,” one said. “What’s more troubling is that these sentiments are being voiced by a vice-principal, a figure in the education sector.”

Another posted: “It’s concerning if this principal sees every expression of individuality as deviant. I wonder, what’s wrong with girls wanting to dress beautifully? Which girl doesn’t like to look pretty?”