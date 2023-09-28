A young Chinese girl has delighted social media on the mainland with her take on housework and what a good marriage looks like, saying she did not want a marriage like her mother’s.

Fan Zhiyuan was filmed helping out her mother with domestic duties when she said she wanted a husband who would not let her do housework.

The unidentified mother from Zhejiang province in eastern China had been worried by the little girl’s enthusiasm for housework, Henan TV reported.

And because she hoped her young daughter would not be burdened by housework if she got married in the future, she kicked off a conversation with the intention of imparting a lesson, the TV station said.