Two bridesmaids in China were left crying, screaming and curled up on the ground after a group of men persistently sprayed fire extinguishers at them during a wedding.

The women, from Shandong province in eastern China, were victims of a wedding custom called “hazing”, known as naohun in Mandarin, which is the tradition of “disturbing” the celebration with humiliating and often violent actions.

The details of their injuries are not clear, but a viral clip filmed by a passer-by showed the bridesmaids being dragged and sprayed with the extinguishers by a group of men who didn’t stop even after the women collapsed to the ground.

The violent incident began as soon as the door of the car carrying the bride and bridesmaids to the groom’s home was opened.

The violent prank began as soon as the bridesmaids arrived in a car. Photo: Douyin

One bridesmaid fell to the ground screaming and curling up in a ball as the men sprayed her. When she eventually lay quiet and still, they pulled the other bridesmaid out of the car.