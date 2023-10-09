Assault on women by drunk man in China after refusing to share contact details sparks outrage, echoing infamous 2022 Tangshan vicious attack
- One witness says attacker ‘had a woman pinned to the ground and was hitting her’ until her head started to bleed
- Latest attack has reignited anger on Chinese social media, with many demanding harsh punishment
Chinese social media has erupted in fury following an incident in Yiyang, in the southern province of Hunan, in which two women were assaulted on a busy street after they refused to share their WeChat contact information with a drunk man.
The incident has conjured memories of a similar attack last year that shocked the nation.
In June 2022, a group of women in Tangshan, Hebei province in northern China, were brutally attacked after one of them rejected a man’s advances at a late-night barbecue restaurant.
The man and his male friends attacked the four women with bottles and chairs, while one thug violently kicked one of them in the head. Two of the victims required hospitalisation.
The Yiyang attack on the evening of September 26, which unfolded on a busy street, was described by one of the victims in videos that have since gone viral online. The names of the victims were not mentioned in the clips.
She said when they turned down the intoxicated man, the situation quickly escalated into a violent physical assault.
The videos show one of the women bleeding from her head, while the other suffered injuries to her jaw. Blood-stained tissues are seen scattered on the ground.
“He wanted to add us on WeChat, and when we refused, he started hitting us,” one of the women is heard saying on the video.
“I was sitting here, and I didn’t say a word to anyone. There’s surveillance footage, there’s video evidence. He came to add me on WeChat, and I didn’t want to. Did I do something wrong? I did nothing wrong,” she continued.
A nearby business owner told the Public Channel of Guizhou Radio TV Station that the attack happened at about 2am.
“I went out and saw them fighting. The man had a woman pinned to the ground and was hitting her. The girl’s head was bleeding, and she was using tissues to wipe the blood off. Then the police arrived,” the owner said in an interview.
Police officers quickly subdued the attacker, who continued to be aggressive, and even attempted to resist arrest.
A representative from the local police told The Paper that the two women have provided statements and had medical examinations to evaluate their injuries.
An investigation was continuing with an official report to be released later, the representative said.
The attack in Yiyang has revived widespread outrage on Chinese social media, with many calling for severe punishment.
“He’s too arrogant, like a gangster,” commented a person online.
“They forget their own names just after drinking a bit of alcohol,” said another commenter. “I suggest that anyone causing trouble while drunk should face a minimum of five years in prison.”
“Isn’t this incident similar to that one in Tangshan? He must be severely punished!” another person said.
After last year’s attack in Tangshan, the main culprit, Chen Jizhi, was sentenced to 24 years in prison and fined 320,000 yuan (US$44,000) for his leading role in the incident, as well as kidnapping and gang violence.
The other 27 defendants have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from six months to 11 years.