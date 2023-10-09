Chinese social media has erupted in fury following an incident in Yiyang, in the southern province of Hunan, in which two women were assaulted on a busy street after they refused to share their WeChat contact information with a drunk man.

The incident has conjured memories of a similar attack last year that shocked the nation.

In June 2022, a group of women in Tangshan, Hebei province in northern China, were brutally attacked after one of them rejected a man’s advances at a late-night barbecue restaurant.

The man and his male friends attacked the four women with bottles and chairs, while one thug violently kicked one of them in the head. Two of the victims required hospitalisation.

In June last year, public outrage was sparked after a video of a brutal attack on four women at a restaurant in Tangshan, a northern Chinese city, went viral. Photo: Weibo

The Yiyang attack on the evening of September 26, which unfolded on a busy street, was described by one of the victims in videos that have since gone viral online. The names of the victims were not mentioned in the clips.