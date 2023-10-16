A former model who gained 35kg in a month to win her boyfriend’s heart has gone viral in China as people express amazement and dismay over the lengths people will go to satisfy their significant other.

The woman, surnamed Zeng, from Hunan province in southern China, weighed around 50kg before meeting her boyfriend, surnamed Wei.

Wei said he liked heavier women and claimed he would marry her if Zeng gained weight. So, she gained 35kg within a month, prompting her to lose her modeling job, according to Ruimu Video.

Her actions were all in vain, because Wei disappeared after Zeng gained the weight, claiming he “enjoyed his freedom.” Now Zeng has lost her job, and her love interest has vanished.

The former model holds up her mobile phone to show a photograph of her “chubbier” self. Photo: Weibo

Adding 35kg in such a short space of time is unhealthy and the Livestrong Foundation, an American non-profit organisation, suggests adding less than 2kg a month for those wishing to gain weight healthily.