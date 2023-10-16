‘This man is a devil’: China model gains 35kg in a month to impress boyfriend, who promptly dumps her
- Model loses job after piling on weight in hope boyfriend would marry her
- ‘Chubby’ girl’s efforts for nothing as he dumps her saying ‘I like freedom’
A former model who gained 35kg in a month to win her boyfriend’s heart has gone viral in China as people express amazement and dismay over the lengths people will go to satisfy their significant other.
The woman, surnamed Zeng, from Hunan province in southern China, weighed around 50kg before meeting her boyfriend, surnamed Wei.
Wei said he liked heavier women and claimed he would marry her if Zeng gained weight. So, she gained 35kg within a month, prompting her to lose her modeling job, according to Ruimu Video.
Her actions were all in vain, because Wei disappeared after Zeng gained the weight, claiming he “enjoyed his freedom.” Now Zeng has lost her job, and her love interest has vanished.
Adding 35kg in such a short space of time is unhealthy and the Livestrong Foundation, an American non-profit organisation, suggests adding less than 2kg a month for those wishing to gain weight healthily.
It is unclear how long Zeng and Wei were dating, but in April last year, he told Zeng that he loved chubby girls and all his ex-girlfriends were overweight.
“Can you reach 65kg or 75kg ? Don’t worry, you are free to eat as much as possible,” Wei told Zeng in a text conversation on WeChat.
Zeng replied: “Do you like fat girls? Or me?”
Wei answered that he liked her, but only if she was chubby. When Zeng hesitated, Wei continued to convince her to gain weight by promising he would never leave her. Zeng told Ruimu that she thought gaining weight would lead to marriage.
However, she was shocked when he rejected a long-term future with her.
“I expect you can find a stable man, but I am not that person,” Wei said, adding that he was leaving her “because I like freedom.” He then blocked her on WeChat.
Zeng said that she has lost weight in the aftermath of the debacle.
At the time of publishing, the story had attracted 4.6 million views on Weibo.
“This story is too outrageous to be true,” said one online observer.
“This man is a devil,” said another, and a third asked: “How can she gain 35kg within a month? That is a lot.”