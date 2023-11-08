Bias for boys: China father with 9 daughters and a son, the youngest, reignites male bloodline debate
- 9 daughters, only son paraded one by one in self-filmed video
- Viral clip gets 2.89 million views online, triggers mix of praise and criticism
The story of a man in China who has 10 children, the youngest of whom is a son, has gone viral on mainland social media, reigniting a discussion about bloodlines only passing through males.
The unidentified man, from Guizhou province in southwestern China, has divided online opinion after he posted on social media about having nine girls and a boy.
It is unclear what the age of the oldest daughter is, but she is a senior in secondary school, while the only son is just two years old, Toutiao News reported.
In a self-filmed viral video, nine well-dressed girls are seen standing together in a living room, beside them is their mother holding their little brother.
The children then introduce themselves one by one.
“Hello everyone, I am the eldest child. I am a senior in secondary school and it’s my final grade last term,” she says before the next daughter second in line does the same.
This process is repeated for all the girls.
Then the man’s wife, who is carrying their son in her arms, moves closer to the camera to introduce him.
“He is just two years old, so he is not old enough to go to school,” she says.
The couple did not disclose details about their marriage or the challenges they faced by having 10 children.
At the time of writing, the story had attracted 2.89 million views and 3,930 comments on Weibo.
Some online observers marvelled at the happy family while others criticised the father for favouring a boy over a girl.
“It’s very cool to have siblings,” one person said.
Another person commented: “None of the kids have dropped out of school and they all dress neatly. He’s a responsible father.”
“My God, he has worked so hard to have a son,” another online observer said.
However, a fourth, more sceptical person asked: “Are his wife and daughters really happy to live in such a family?”
The preference for male over female children has long existed in China.
In November last year, a 25-year-old woman in eastern China who was expecting her fifth child shocked people after claiming that her husband wanted a divorce because he believed their next baby would be another daughter.
In August last year, a man in southwestern China was so furious that his newborn was a girl he said he could not be bothered to name her.