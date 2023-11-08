The story of a man in China who has 10 children, the youngest of whom is a son, has gone viral on mainland social media, reigniting a discussion about bloodlines only passing through males.

The unidentified man, from Guizhou province in southwestern China, has divided online opinion after he posted on social media about having nine girls and a boy.

It is unclear what the age of the oldest daughter is, but she is a senior in secondary school, while the only son is just two years old, Toutiao News reported.

In a self-filmed viral video, nine well-dressed girls are seen standing together in a living room, beside them is their mother holding their little brother.

The entire family was paraded on camera in a clip that went viral online. Photo: Weibo

The children then introduce themselves one by one.