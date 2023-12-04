They typically last for six months, and an August report from the Supreme People’s Court said 15,000 of such orders had been issued since 2016.

In China, personal safety protection orders are similar to restraining orders, and have become a tool in the battle against domestic violence in the country.

A Beijing court has granted a woman in China a personal safety protection order against her husband after he banned her from working and deleted her phone contacts in a case that sparked a stir on mainland social media.

The Beijing woman, surnamed Li, said she sought the protection order because the work and phone bans were the final straw after what she claimed were years of physical and mental abuse from her husband, surnamed Zhang, according to btime.com online news platform .

Presiding judge, Chen Fengyuan, granted the protection order, a legal sanction which is increasingly being issued in China. Photo: Weibo

She added that Zhang cut her off from her friends after they got married.

Chen Fengyuan, a judge at the local court, said Zhang had used “love” as a justification to restrict Li’s freedom, only tolerating communication with Zhang and his parents.

Although Li felt bitter and hurt after the violence, she said she typically forgave Zhang because he would kneel down and apologise.

However, she became less tolerant as the violence escalated, so she turned to the legal system to seek a personal safety protection order.

When the court investigated the case, they found sufficient evidence of long-term abuse during the marriage and granted Li the order.

It means Zhang will face significant legal trouble if he beats, verbally abuses or threatens Li.

The relationship dynamics involved in the story have outraged many people online and the story attracted almost 1 million views on Weibo at the time of writing.

“The husband is a control freak,” said one online observer, echoing the sentiments of many.

“Why doesn’t she file for a divorce?” asked another.

The woman’s plight sparked a wave of condemnation about her husband’s behaviour on mainland social media. Photo: Weibo

A third person suggested Li leave the relationship as quickly as possible, while another suggested Zhang might be a psychopath.

In October, another high-profile case dealt with by a local court in central China granted a personal safety protection order to a woman who returned to her abusive husband, only to suffer continued violence.

In May last year, a court in southern China granted a 49-year-old man the same protection against his wife, who he said had physically abused him.