The Douyin influencer @yaoxianer, who has 1.6 million followers, responded on December 4 questioning why she should not practise her yoga moves at the popular tourist site and pointing out that “it is not banned”.

A video of the woman on an ancient city wall in Xiangyang in central China’s Hubei province on December 3 was taken by a passer-by.

An online influencer who did yoga at a sacred historical site has been criticised as “vulgar” and “inappropriate”, triggering a debate about behaviour in public.

The location was one of a number of public spaces across Xiangyang city where she did her exercises and posted videos of herself on her account.

Many people on mainland social media have taken offence at the woman, accusing her of “immoral” behaviour. Photo: Haokan

According to the Department of Culture and Tourism of Hubei Province, Xiangyang city is a strategic location through which the Han river runs and is where several important battles have taken place since the Han dynasty (206BC-220AD).

The ancient city wall, which is said to have been built during the Han dynasty, plays a significant part in the city’s history.

It was listed as a major historical and cultural site protected at the national level in 2001.

On mainland social media, some people said that the woman’s yoga at the site was “inappropriate” and “vulgar”. One person even called the exercise “against public order and good morals”.

“Please respect the ancient city. It is a place for people to experience history and culture, not your personal yoga studio,” said another.

Others said yoga is a spiritual practice that should be done in a quiet space, rather than as a show to attract attention.

Some thought the practice at the location was entirely acceptable and no different from tai chi, which is often practised in public.

Others also thought the woman was actually wearing proper yoga gear, which should not be seen as offensive.

“Why is wearing bodysuits and practising gymnastic exercises considered vulgar? Stop slut-shaming women,” said one person.

“She appears to be confident and positive,” said another, adding: “It is those who criticised her yoga as vulgar that are really dirty and ugly.”

The influencer has hit back, saying that yoga is a “spiritual” activity and her routine was entirely appropriate. Photo: Haokan

Controversy has previously surrounded other historical sites, such as the Forbidden City in Beijing when it was used as a backdrop for nude photos in 2015.

While some condemned the photographs as a “defamation of culture and civilisation”, the photographer argued that the human body is natural and beautiful and, therefore, not something shameful.

Under China’s Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security, which was implemented in 2006, a person who deliberately shows nudity in public can be detained for up to 10 days.