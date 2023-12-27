On November 30, Luo, an executive officer at the firm, started up a group conversation with his team on WeChat, which included five women. At one point he asked female staff to start wearing cosmetics.

A boss of the company from Shenzhen in southeastern China sent the message but later deleted it, claiming it was simply a misunderstood joke.

A Chinese company has been criticised for requesting that their female employees apply light makeup to work because it “motivates” their male colleagues.

“Ladies, please wear light makeup to work from December to motivate our team,” Luo wrote.

“Our gentlemen will crowdfund to treat ladies to afternoon tea,” he continued.

After a while, Luo became aware he had not received any response from the group, so he re-sent the message to emphasise its importance.

It is important to challenge and address gender stereotypes to promote gender equality and create a more inclusive workplace. Photo: Shutterstock

“Please do reply when you receive the message, otherwise your performance bonuses will be slashed,” he threatened.

Luo’s message went viral after it was shared online by an influencer who is the friend of an unidentified member of staff. After the story was picked up by the local media, Luo said he was not being serious.

When asked if he had sent the message, the executive did not deny it, but claimed it was misunderstood.

“It’s just a joke, and we’ve removed it. Everyone knows there’s no such thing,” he said.

Luo said that staff making jokes on WeChat happens from time to time, as well as in person and that employees have fun with each other.

Gender stereotyping is a significant issue in China, as it is in many parts of the world and it can limit opportunities, reinforce inequalities, and perpetuate societal biases. Photo: Shutterstock

In addition, Luo said most of the 300 staff were men, and admitted that, because everyone was so focused on work, the company often overlooked the needs of its female staff. As a result, the firm frequently took measures to offer more benefits to women employees.

The story triggered an outpouring of anger on Chinese social media.

“Is it really a joke? He is the only one laughing,” said one.

“It’s not funny at all,” commented another.

“Why does he not ask the male staff to do workouts to motivate the team?” Another asked.

Stories about employers imposing ridiculous and unreasonable requests on their employees are common in China.

Two months ago, a boss in southeastern China threatened to cancel weekends off because his staff ignored messages he sent them over a two-day break.

Late last year, a woman in southeastern China who quit her job as a new media specialist after being forced to clean the bathroom on her first day has become an internet sensation.