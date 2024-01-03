The doctor became a household name in China in 2020 when he was brutally attacked by a former patient who was angry about the medical treatment he received from Tao.

Tao Yong, from Beijing, has come under fire for forcing his daughter to serve food to relatives and wash dishes on her birthday.

The reputation of an eye doctor in China – who received the sympathy of the nation after he was attacked by a knife-wielding former patient – has taken a hit due to his controversial style of parenting.

The attack left him with severe nerve damage, making it unlikely he would be able to perform precise eye surgery again.

Despite this, Tao continued to contribute to medicine by focusing on academic and technological advancements, work which earned him widespread praise.

However, the mood changed on December 23 when he shared a lengthy post on Weibo detailing his daily interactions with his 12-year-old daughter and his general parenting philosophy.

Tao Yong, above, has been slammed online for forcing his daughter to cook and do dishes on her birthday. Photo: Baidu

In the post, he explained how he taught his daughter to serve food to relatives on her birthday and, despite her reluctance, persuaded her to wash dishes as part of becoming a “fair lady”.

“During the meal, I asked my daughter to serve food to the elderly, prepare roast duck rolls for her uncle and aunt and prepare vegetables for her mother,” said Tao.

“She obediently carried out all these tasks. When it came to washing dishes, however, I faced resistance from the whole family. Eventually, I convinced her through various persuasive methods and reasoning techniques,” he added.

He concluded his post with: “At the crossroads where a child could become a ‘witch’ or a ‘fair lady,’ I dare not slack off as a father.”

The post ignited a wave of online criticism, with many accusing Tao of imposing archaic, patriarchal values on his daughter.

One online critic said: “Why should anyone serve and wash dishes on their birthday? There are 365 days a year available for educating a child. Why only choose her birthday for such lessons?

“If someone made me wash dishes on my birthday, I would smash the cake over their head. He may be a good doctor but he is too conservative as a father.”

Some even went as far as accusing him of “training a personal female slave for some unknown man”.

The controversy escalated after a key opinion leader (KOL) leapt to his defence on Weibo.

Ophthalmologist “Superman” Lao Liang, who has more than 3.3 million followers on the platform, claimed she was a junior schoolmate of Tao.

She lauded Tao’s encouragement of female doctoral students, suggesting he is not a strict patriarch but respects and treats women equally.

“As an atheist, he even prayed for our marital prospects at temples and constantly introduced potential partners to us. When our research hit dead ends, and we cried in his office, he would say, ‘Why not just get married instead? Why trouble yourself with a PhD?’” Lao said.

Her defence only fuelled the furore.

One person asked: “Are you defending him or making it worse? An atheist praying for marital luck at temples? Is this written by a medical doctor? Hilarious.”

Tao has responded to his critics by saying that he appreciates their feedback and will “strive to improve” his parenting skills. Photo: Shutterstock

“‘Why not just get married instead?’ In Hong Kong TV dramas, this is called insulting, but you think it’s comforting,” added another.

Later, Tao deleted his initial Weibo post and on December 26 issued a response.

He said he was still in the process of finding a parenting approach that works best for him and was deeply grateful for the advice he had received from people online.

Tao added that he would continue to make adjustments and “strive to improve.”