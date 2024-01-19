Promotional material also included the controversial statement: “If modern people aren’t lascivious, what else are they interested in?”

The venue in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province in the east of the country, which is showing the classic musical Anna Karenina has faced a barrage of criticism for focusing primarily on the actors’ appearances.

A theatre in China has landed itself in hot water over what has been described as a “vulgar and disrespectful” promotional campaign for one of the world’s most famous classic musicals.

Audiences have criticised the marketing strategy as “vulgar and disrespectful”.

Anna Karenina, the globally acclaimed novel by Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, delves into themes of betrayal, faith, family, and marriage.

Promotional material for the performance has been criticised for focusing too heavily on “beautiful men and women”. Photo: Weibo

It tells the life story of the protagonist, Anna, and her pursuit for love and happiness in an extramarital affair which ultimately leads to her tragic demise amid societal hypocrisy and selfishness.

Renowned Russian poet and playwright, Yuliy Kim, adapted Tolstoy’s novel into a two-hour musical, which is set to debut in China this month.

However, the Chinese theatre’s promotional strategy which crudely highlighting the physical allure of the actors has faced a backlash for its superficiality and lack of respect for artistic work.

In an advertisement for the performance on its official WeChat account, the Hangzhou Grand Canal Theatre, used the provocative title: “Be quick, tag your sister whose brain is always full of men!”

While the advertising material did accentuate both the characters’ looks and the plot, its text was widely criticised as inappropriate.

For example, a caption under a photo of the male lead, Vronsky, read: “When talking about beautiful faces, we must first mention Vronsky.”

Another passage continued to exploit women as a selling point, suggesting that watching the musical could provide life insights by “observing various beautiful women.”

On January 8, a member of the theatre’s staff told Bailu Video: “I haven’t received any feedback on this.” The staff member then justified the promotion strategy as simply advertising the musical.

However, in the wake of the controversy the promotional articles have been removed from the theatre’s official account.

People on mainland social media expressed discomfort with the venue’s marketing strategies.

They criticised the emphasis on the “male gaze,” saying such expressions perpetuated gender stereotypes which dictate that women should conform to beauty standards set by men.

One online observer said: “Other musicals are promoted for their cast, singing, plot, music, and choreography. But this one focuses on handsome men and beautiful women. It’s not completely wrong, but should that really be the focus? I’m really fed up.”

Stung by the controversy, the venue has removed the offending passages from its official social media accounts. Photo: Weibo

“What are you doing? The play is good, and so are the actors. Don’t you think audiences appreciate a play for more than just appearances? Where is your respect for the actors and audience?” Said another.

While a third said: “This is the first promotional material that has completely turned me off wanting to see a performance.”