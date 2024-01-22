They say they are thoroughly enjoying the arrangement, and the lifestyle suits them both very well.

Zou and Guo, both 28, from Guizhou province in southwestern China, call themselves “divorce partners” and they live like a family with the children from their marriages.

A news story about two single mothers who have decided to share a home and all domestic responsibilities after divorcing has sparked widespread debate on mainland social media.

Zou, who has a three-year-old daughter, said she has been divorced for three years, and Guo has raised her five-year-old son alone for four years.

Both single mothers went through painful divorces, but now they are living and loving life to the full together. Photo: Douyin

They came up with the idea of living together after they agreed they did not want to marry nor live with a man any more.

Both have jobs, and they share a flat and a car. They began the co-living arrangement in December last year.

“Although the flat is not big, it is full of freedom,” Zou said in the video. “I feel like our life is just beginning with this fresh start after getting divorced.”

While both admitted they were deeply traumatised by divorce, they say they are more content with their life as it is now.

Married life meant they were constantly exhausted by conflicts with in-laws and other family affairs on top of the housework and cooking.

Now they are able to focus more on their children and also have time for themselves.

In the video, Zuo and Guo are seen shopping in a supermarket with the children.

When they get home, they cook dinner then show the children how to dance afterwards. They also make time for themselves with pampering sessions at a beauty salon.

“Though we’re living a busy and hard life, we have found inner peace and happiness,” Zou said.

The two friends are excited about their future and are making plans for themselves and their children.

“This year our goal is to buy a better car so we can take the kids travelling,” Zou said.

Their story has divided opinion on mainland social media while attracting more than 6 millions views.

Many were captivated by their choice, but a few could not agree with it.

“Life does not get any better than that,” said one online observer.

“Girl helps girl. That is really good,” said another.

“Someday they will fall out,” wrote one pessimist.

The women say they are content with their life together, but their lifestyle choice has divided opinion online. Photo: Douyin

“What will happen if one of them falls in love again?” Another asked.

In November last year, data released by China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs, showed that 1.97 million couples registered for a divorce in the first three quarters of 2023, an increase of 330,000 from a year before.

The regions with the highest divorce rate were Guizhou, Tianjin and Chongqing.

Before that, the divorce rate in China rose from 0.096 per cent in 2000 to 0.31 per cent in 2020, but dropped to 0.2 per cent in 2021 after the government introduced a divorce cooling-off law that requires couples to wait for 30 days before finalising the paperwork.