Let’s have a ball: Asia’s vogue dancers tap into 20th century New York history
Strike a pose: how New York’s vogue dancing - which Madonna helped make famous in the 1990s - is making a comeback in Asia
- Vogue dancers in Asia tap into 20th century New York history
- The dance style, characterised by high-energy and sharp angle movements, is making a comeback in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong
Voguing, an improvisational dance style characterised by high-energy and sharp angle movements, made its way from the US to Japan and Taiwan in the 1990s, arriving largely through classes organised as a form of cultural exchange.
But the faded from the dance scene in East Asia until recently, when groups of young people decided to host balls in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong, with an emphasis on teaching vogue’s vibrant history, which has its roots in the mid-20th century and New York’s Harlem neighbourhood.
