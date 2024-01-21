Voguing, an improvisational dance style characterised by high-energy and sharp angle movements, made its way from the US to Japan and Taiwan in the 1990s, arriving largely through classes organised as a form of cultural exchange.

But the faded from the dance scene in East Asia until recently, when groups of young people decided to host balls in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong, with an emphasis on teaching vogue’s vibrant history, which has its roots in the mid-20th century and New York’s Harlem neighbourhood.