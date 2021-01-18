A steroid cream has been pulled from shelves in China after it caused a baby to develop a protruding, hairy forehead and cheeks and her weight to balloon.
- ‘We were applying poisons on her every day,’ says distraught grandmother of five-month-old who developed a protruding, hairy forehead and cheeks
- A science blogger who tested the cream found it contained high concentrations of a steroid. Official tests were ordered, as its maker tried to deflect blame
