Two recent work disputes have highlighted China’s demanding work culture. Photo: AFP
China’s work culture and demanding bosses challenged by two labour disputes, sparking huge internet discussion about workers’ rights
- Recently, a man was sacked for visiting his dying father, and a woman dismissed for not practising a dance for an annual party after work hours
- These cases have sparked a massive online debate about working conditions in China
Topic | Human rights
Two recent work disputes have highlighted China’s demanding work culture. Photo: AFP