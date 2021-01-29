A close friend of Mocha published an online obituary that set off a wave of sympathy on the Chinese internet. In one of the last posts on his online video-gaming channel, on December 29, Chen wrote: “I really want to eat strawberries, but can’t eat anything with this sickness … plus, they are too expensive.” Photo: Bilibili
Young man’s death sheds light on life of China’s poor, and prompts an outpouring of sympathy – and questions
- A 22-year-old video gamer is dead and his friend, and commenters online, want to know how China failed him
- Known as Mocha, he left haunting posts online showing his worsening health, descent into poverty and growing hunger. Chinese have rallied to him in death
Topic | Poverty in China
