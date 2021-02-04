Police working this week at a community in Harbin, China, where a volunteer gatekeeper implementing coronavirus restrictions was stabbed by a neighbour he barred from leaving to dispose of trash. Photo: Weibo
Volunteer Covid-19 control worker in China stabbed to death by neighbour, days after a similar deadly confrontation
- A Harbin man wanted to go out to dispose of trash. A volunteer gatekeeper said he couldn’t, and offered to get rid of it. Enraged, the resident stabbed him
- It was the second such fatal confrontation in China recently. A driver in Hebei who objected to a Covid-19 test knocked down and killed a virus control officer
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
