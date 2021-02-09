The Chinese government wants to tackle growing health issue by making it part of schools’ evaluation. Photo: AFP
China to include pupils’ sleep hours in schools’ evaluations to counter widespread sleep deprivation among children
- The Ministry of Education has called on schools to find ways to ensure students get enough sleep, and will make it part of schools’ appraisals
- Sleep deprivation remains a common issue among children across China as they face academic pressures and other activities, a sleep specialist says
Topic | China education
The Chinese government wants to tackle growing health issue by making it part of schools’ evaluation. Photo: AFP