The Chinese government wants to tackle growing health issue by making it part of schools’ evaluation. Photo: AFP The Chinese government wants to tackle growing health issue by making it part of schools’ evaluation. Photo: AFP
China education
China to include pupils’ sleep hours in schools’ evaluations to counter widespread sleep deprivation among children

  • The Ministry of Education has called on schools to find ways to ensure students get enough sleep, and will make it part of schools’ appraisals
  • Sleep deprivation remains a common issue among children across China as they face academic pressures and other activities, a sleep specialist says

Mandy Zuo
Updated: 8:53pm, 9 Feb, 2021

