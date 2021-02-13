A woman holds her dog in Beijing, China. China’s pet owners are worried they will have to leave their furry friends behind if they have to go to quarantine. Photo: Getty Images
New Covid-19 outbreaks in China reopen pet owners’ wounds, but public pressure eases some lockdown restrictions
- During early pandemic quarantines, many pet owners in China were forced to leave their pets alone at home or send them into the wild
- Following public pressure, Daxing district in Beijing adjusted measures to allow pets to be moved to hotels with their owners
