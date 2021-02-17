Parents are increasingly sending their children abroad for education to avoid the fierce competition for school places. Photo: Getty Images
China plans to put children off studying abroad as more pupils head overseas at younger ages
- The Ministry of Education said it would build ‘a mechanism to discourage minors from studying abroad’ without elaborating on the plan
- More than 700,000 Chinese residents moved abroad for study in 2019, a rise of more than 6 per cent from the previous year
