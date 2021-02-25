Zhang Rongrong (top right) with her five boys and two girls, aged from one to 14. Photo: Zhang Rongrong
Chinese mum pays over US$150,000 to have ‘perfect’ seven kids, bucking country’s declining childbirth trend
- Zhang Rongrong’s family paid the ‘social support fees’ – effectively fines – to give birth to seven babies under China’s two-child policy
- A successful businesswoman, Zhang says the decision was not driven by gender preference, but because she hopes never to be alone
Topic | China Society
Zhang Rongrong (top right) with her five boys and two girls, aged from one to 14. Photo: Zhang Rongrong