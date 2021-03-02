Fu Bailian was convicted of murdering his mother for her insurance so he could buy a new house. He was executed recently. Photo: Red Star News
China executes man who killed his mum for the money to buy an apartment
- A Guangzhou man who killed his mother so he could buy a flat with the life insurance payout has been executed
- Fu Bailian’s resentment towards his mother and desire to own his own place drove him to kill, a court heard
Topic | Crime in China
