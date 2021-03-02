Fu Bailian was convicted of murdering his mother for her insurance so he could buy a new house. He was executed recently. Photo: Red Star News Fu Bailian was convicted of murdering his mother for her insurance so he could buy a new house. He was executed recently. Photo: Red Star News
Fu Bailian was convicted of murdering his mother for her insurance so he could buy a new house. He was executed recently. Photo: Red Star News
Crime in China
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China executes man who killed his mum for the money to buy an apartment

  • A Guangzhou man who killed his mother so he could buy a flat with the life insurance payout has been executed
  • Fu Bailian’s resentment towards his mother and desire to own his own place drove him to kill, a court heard

Topic |   Crime in China
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 12:15pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Fu Bailian was convicted of murdering his mother for her insurance so he could buy a new house. He was executed recently. Photo: Red Star News Fu Bailian was convicted of murdering his mother for her insurance so he could buy a new house. He was executed recently. Photo: Red Star News
Fu Bailian was convicted of murdering his mother for her insurance so he could buy a new house. He was executed recently. Photo: Red Star News
READ FULL ARTICLE