A child has his eyes tested at the Aydia Ophthalmological Hospital in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China. China’s myopia epidemic shows no signs of improving. Photo: Corbis via Getty Images
China fails to see improvement in myopia epidemic as parents ignore advice and rely on glasses, surgery
- Nearly 60 per cent of students aged six to 18 across China are myopic, a much greater proportion than in the West
- Under pressure to perform academically, children are spending most of their time indoors, depriving them of the sunlight that allows their eyes to develop
Topic | China Society
