Zhang Lianchao, a staff member at the Xian Funeral Home, holds up a mask of his face printed using 3D printing technology. Photo: Zhang Lianchao
China’s funeral parlours use 3D printing to restore faces of the dead destroyed by tragedy, revolutionise mortuary practice

  • Decades of traditional mortuary practice are being replaced in some of China’s funeral parlours as 3D printing helps repair faces lost in death
  • In one case a mortician said a woman who had died after falling off a building was so disfigured it took 10 hours to repair her face

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:26am, 15 Apr, 2021

