A statue of a woman breastfeeding her mother-in-law as told in an ancient Chinese story has created controversy. Photo: Weibo
Statue in China of woman breastfeeding elderly mother-in-law removed after public outcry
- The park initially defended the statue by saying: ‘The one who made the complaint was young and didn’t know filial piety’
- The statue was then removed after public outcry spread online
