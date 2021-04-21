Switched at birth, Yao Ce (right) and Guo Wei celebrate their birthday in Shanghai in June, 2020. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police say no evidence healthy and sick baby switch decades ago was deliberate after mother claims conspiracy by other family
- Henan mother claims the hospital and family switched their diseased baby with her healthy son in an alleged conspiracy
- Mother only learned he was not her biological son following her attempt to donate her liver to save him from liver cancer
