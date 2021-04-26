Social media users in China are cracking up over claims a vocational school is teaching students to ‘hatch’ boiled eggs using the power of their minds. Photo: AFP Social media users in China are cracking up over claims a vocational school is teaching students to ‘hatch’ boiled eggs using the power of their minds. Photo: AFP
Mind power turns boiled eggs into chicks in China? You must be yolking

  • Social media users heap scorn on report but school principal says she has trained many students in her secret method
  • While only one egg out of seven is said to have hatched in experiment, she is confident of better results in future

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 4:08pm, 26 Apr, 2021

