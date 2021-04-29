A Chinese airport toilet has been swamped with visitors wanting to see it’s bathroom, which is partly made with ancient fossils. Photo: Handout A Chinese airport toilet has been swamped with visitors wanting to see it’s bathroom, which is partly made with ancient fossils. Photo: Handout
Airport toilet in China a tourist attraction after scientist says it contains fossils hundreds of millions of years old

  • During a science programme a professor from Nanjing University revealed the use of the fossils in the toilets of Longdongbao International Airport
  • People have since been turning up in droves to take photos of the washbasins which have visible fossils

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:50pm, 29 Apr, 2021

