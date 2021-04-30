Cheng Keke and Zhang Li never suspected they were adopted till a chance online encounter changed their lives. Photo: Handout Cheng Keke and Zhang Li never suspected they were adopted till a chance online encounter changed their lives. Photo: Handout
Two identical women in China who met on social media platform Douyin shocked to find they are twins separated at birth

  • One of the women, Cheng, was told by her sister-in-law in January that a teacher at a martial arts school in Kaifeng looked very similar to her
  • They have the same blood type, food preference, dress style and had even bought some of the same clothes

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 4:12pm, 30 Apr, 2021

