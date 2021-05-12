China restricts the level of boron in foods but has no restrictions for toys. Photo: Artwork
‘Fake water’ stress relief toy used by children in China found to contain high levels of toxic chemical boron
- The toy is known as ‘fake water’ or ‘crystal mud’ and is a type of soft and stretchable synthetic slime
- The chemical boron can cause a range of health issues including death in some cases
Topic | China Society
