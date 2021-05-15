Fu Daxin travelled to Beijing to stage a crime so he could be sent to prison, where he would have three meals a day. Photo: Handout Fu Daxin travelled to Beijing to stage a crime so he could be sent to prison, where he would have three meals a day. Photo: Handout
Fu Daxin travelled to Beijing to stage a crime so he could be sent to prison, where he would have three meals a day. Photo: Handout
Poverty in China: starving man who staged robbery to get regular prison meals now lives a totally different life

  • In 2008 Fu Daxin had to live on 25 US cents a day and could barely afford to eat. Nowadays he has no trouble affording his favourite food
  • Since 2015 almost 100 million poor rural Chinese have been lifted out of poverty

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 11:30am, 15 May, 2021

