The freedom to divorce has been a topic of debate in China after the government moved to lengthen waiting times earlier this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Authorities in China back down after attempt to ban divorces on Chinese Valentine’s Day creates a huge backlash
- Local authorities in two areas tried to suspend divorce services to cope with an expected surge in weddings on May 20
- Divorce is a controversial topic in China since the Central Government ordered a 30 day cooling off period before couples can get divorced
Topic | China Society
