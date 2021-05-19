Scammers are using fake skin and faces to imperonate women online to lure men into removing their clothes while secretly recording so they can blackmail victims for money. Photo: Handout
Police in China issue warning about blackmail scams using fake skin to pose as naked women requesting nude chats
- The fake women are actually men who use fake skin to create a body for themselves online
- Police issued the warning to raise awareness about scammers who take compromising naked pictures and videos to blackmail victims
