Ma Lin is an 88-year-old man who tried to give his property to a fruit stall owner who had become his de facto guardian. Photo: Handout
In China 88-year-old’s US$465,000 property gift nullified by Shanghai court after family reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis
- The man had decided to give his property to a fruit stall owner who had become his de facto legal guardian
- But the elderly man’s family claimed an Alzheimer’s diagnosis meant he was incapable of handling his own affairs
Topic | China Society
