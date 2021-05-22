Pet nose print identification technology to track pets to prevent abandonment and a new surgery to remove certain nerves in legs for a slimmer look are some of the stories making news in China this week. Photo: Artwork
Quirky China: pet nose prints, opium poppy cure for diarrhoea and a dangerous leg thinning operation
- Fingerprints for pets using unique nose prints is a new technology for missing animal companions
- Women in China are getting leg thinning surgery that can cause permanent damage, doctors warn
Topic | China Society
