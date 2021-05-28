A new economic area in China is cracking down on unhealthy wedding practices to curb vulgar rituals and extravagance. Photo: Artwork
New development region in China cracks down on ‘unhealthy’ wedding practices to curb vulgar rituals and extravagance
- A new special development zone in China is the latest region to crack down on what many consider over-the-top and lavish weddings
- Recently a wedding featuring a racy pole dance caught national attention after a video emerged on social media
Topic | China Society
A new economic area in China is cracking down on unhealthy wedding practices to curb vulgar rituals and extravagance. Photo: Artwork