21 people died during a 100km ultramarathon race in Baiyin, China when severe weather struck. Photo: Artwork 21 people died during a 100km ultramarathon race in Baiyin, China when severe weather struck. Photo: Artwork
21 people died during a 100km ultramarathon race in Baiyin, China when severe weather struck. Photo: Artwork
China Society
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

China’s ultramarathon disaster: who were the 21 runners who died in a sudden storm on a mountainside?

  • The storm hit during the Yellow River Stone Forest 100km Trail Race with over 170 runners taking part
  • Organisers issued a public apology and pledged to investigate the catastrophe, but questions remain about the scale of the tragedy

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:56pm, 1 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
21 people died during a 100km ultramarathon race in Baiyin, China when severe weather struck. Photo: Artwork 21 people died during a 100km ultramarathon race in Baiyin, China when severe weather struck. Photo: Artwork
21 people died during a 100km ultramarathon race in Baiyin, China when severe weather struck. Photo: Artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE