21 people died during a 100km ultramarathon race in Baiyin, China when severe weather struck. Photo: Handout
China’s ultramarathon disaster: who were the 21 runners who died in a sudden storm on a mountainside?
- The storm hit during the Yellow River Stone Forest 100km Trail Race with over 170 runners taking part
- Organisers issued a public apology and pledged to investigate the catastrophe, but questions remain about the scale of the tragedy
