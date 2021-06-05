Despite many in China saying an increase in the number of children allowed per family won’t encourage them to have more kids, others are excited at the policy change. Photo: Getty Images
Not everyone in China is unprepared for Beijing’s three-child policy change, meet those planning for more babies
- China has relaxed its family planning rules, allowing families to have up to three children
- It follows an earlier relaxation of the rules that saw Beijing abandon the notorious one-child policy in 2015
Topic | China Society
