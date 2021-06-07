Couples attend a group wedding ceremony at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou in 2017. The park is now being sued for not allowing a lesbian couple to use a partner’s discount package. Photo: Xinhua
Lesbian couple sues safari park after discount only applies to ‘a man and a woman’
- One of the women said her relationship did not justify discrimination
- A high-level district court is now taking the lawsuit in Shanghai
Topic | LGBT
