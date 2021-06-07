Couples attend a group wedding ceremony at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou in 2017. The park is now being sued for not allowing a lesbian couple to use a partner’s discount package. Photo: Xinhua Couples attend a group wedding ceremony at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou in 2017. The park is now being sued for not allowing a lesbian couple to use a partner’s discount package. Photo: Xinhua
Couples attend a group wedding ceremony at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou in 2017. The park is now being sued for not allowing a lesbian couple to use a partner’s discount package. Photo: Xinhua
LGBT
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Lesbian couple sues safari park after discount only applies to ‘a man and a woman’

  • One of the women said her relationship did not justify discrimination
  • A high-level district court is now taking the lawsuit in Shanghai

Topic |   LGBT
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:12pm, 7 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Couples attend a group wedding ceremony at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou in 2017. The park is now being sued for not allowing a lesbian couple to use a partner’s discount package. Photo: Xinhua Couples attend a group wedding ceremony at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou in 2017. The park is now being sued for not allowing a lesbian couple to use a partner’s discount package. Photo: Xinhua
Couples attend a group wedding ceremony at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou in 2017. The park is now being sued for not allowing a lesbian couple to use a partner’s discount package. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE