Child beauty vloggers have proliferated in China, driving up sales of children’s make-up.
Kids’ make-up boom in China driven by parents’ ambition to make their children stars online and on stage

  • From modelling to stage shows to vlogging, middle-class parents increasingly involve their children in activities that promote the wearing of make-up
  • Some parents worry about drawing the line between creativity and narcissism in their children

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 7:53am, 9 Jun, 2021

