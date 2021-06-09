Child beauty vloggers have proliferated in China, driving up sales of children’s make-up.
Kids’ make-up boom in China driven by parents’ ambition to make their children stars online and on stage
- From modelling to stage shows to vlogging, middle-class parents increasingly involve their children in activities that promote the wearing of make-up
- Some parents worry about drawing the line between creativity and narcissism in their children
Topic | China Society
