‘Elf ears’ are a new fad among young Chinese who hope it will make their faces appear slimmer. Photo: Artwork
China’s ‘elf ear’ cosmetic surgery increasingly sought by young people seeking a thinner, slimmer face
- China’s cosmetic surgery market climbed from about 64.8 billion yuan (US$10.1 billion) in 2015 to nearly 177 billion (US$27.7 billion) in 2019
- Doctors warn the risks include infection, cicatrices, asymmetrical ears, infection, allergic reactions, blood clots and skin necrosis
Topic | China Society
‘Elf ears’ are a new fad among young Chinese who hope it will make their faces appear slimmer. Photo: Artwork