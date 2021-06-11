‘Elf ears’ are a new fad among young Chinese who hope it will make their faces appear slimmer. Photo: Artwork ‘Elf ears’ are a new fad among young Chinese who hope it will make their faces appear slimmer. Photo: Artwork
China’s ‘elf ear’ cosmetic surgery increasingly sought by young people seeking a thinner, slimmer face 

  • China’s cosmetic surgery market climbed from about 64.8 billion yuan (US$10.1 billion) in 2015 to nearly 177 billion (US$27.7 billion) in 2019
  • Doctors warn the risks include infection, cicatrices, asymmetrical ears, infection, allergic reactions, blood clots and skin necrosis

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:25am, 11 Jun, 2021

