68 caged dogs were rescued outside Yulin, China last week. They were reportedly on their way to be slaughtered for the annual dog meat festival. Photo: AFP
People & Culture /  Social Welfare

Rescue of 68 dogs headed for slaughterhouse spotlights annual row over China’s dog meat festival

  • Some of the dogs were in poor health, while others appeared to be stolen pets
  • The festival receives much criticism worldwide every year, but it continues regardless

Topic |   Animal rights in China
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 4:00pm, 21 Jun, 2021

