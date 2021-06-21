68 caged dogs were rescued outside Yulin, China last week. They were reportedly on their way to be slaughtered for the annual dog meat festival. Photo: AFP
Rescue of 68 dogs headed for slaughterhouse spotlights annual row over China’s dog meat festival
- Some of the dogs were in poor health, while others appeared to be stolen pets
- The festival receives much criticism worldwide every year, but it continues regardless
Topic | Animal rights in China
